TMW Systems has introduced the latest version of its Appian DirectRoute routing and scheduling solution, providing end-to-end planning capabilities and integration with new mileage and mapping information. The new version (2016.3) streamlines each step in the planning process—from territory building to scheduling to routing—and offers optional access to historical traffic and travel time data.

Rather than require the user to toggle between multiple applications, DirectRoute provides a seamless workflow that enables users to optimize daily execution while offering access to real-time reporting and analytics. The solution now includes ALK PC*Miler Version 30 maps and related information updated to include bridges and tunnels, border crossings, highway exits, truck stops, state weigh stations, CAT Scale weigh stations, all five-digit U.S. ZIP codes (as of 2016), U.S. Department of Defense military installations, highway junctions, and commercial truck restrictions.

Also now available is a new integrated traffic data mileage and travel time calculator that leverages historical commercial travel time estimates and real-time traffic data to increase route-planning accuracy.

Other key enhancements are additional route selection options within the embedded optimization tool, new map display options, support for additional file types when exporting the Distance File, and the ability to reset route start times for a range of routes.

