EROAD has introduced its electronic logging device (ELD), which features a driver friendly, in-vehicle device with simple display and transfer capabilities for facilitating roadside enforcement and reducing administrative time and paperwork.

With minimal training, drivers and fleet managers can monitor Hours of Service records with summaries and reports of on-duty status, rests and resets.

Additionally, the new EROAD ELD provides fleet managers the ability to review and edit logs that drivers can accept on the in-vehicle display.

Utilizing a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, EROAD’s ELD provides additional compliance and operational solutions, including fuel tax management, GPS tracking and driver performance monitoring.

