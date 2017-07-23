Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has announced enhancements to the Jungheinrich ETV Q20 and Q25 electric multidirectional forklifts. This series accommodates extra-wide loads, providing multidirectional steering, which enables the forklift to travel forward, reverse or sideways down a warehouse aisle.

The following features are included in the update:

More powerful drive and lift motors that are more energy efficient and therefore reduce energy consumption.

4-inch, LED bright-colored premium display to keep operators aware of truck status at all times.

Updated soloPILOT and multiPILOT handles for precise control and ease of operation.

The ETV Q series features maintenance-free electric load wheel brakes, which eliminate the need for brake fluid. Since the wheels are equipped with a braking mechanism, the lift truck can maintain straight directional alignment while braking with smooth and full control on all wheels.

Electric braking is distributed to all three wheels, ensuring the lift truck comes to a smooth stop, even in transverse travel. The standard overhead guard design and panoramic option provide a clear view of lifted loads.

Jungheinrich’s operationCONTROL feature measures the load weight continuously and compares it with the remaining load capacity of the vehicle. This awareness feature keeps the operator continually informed at any load height via visible and audible signals. In addition, the positionCONTROL feature includes a snap-like function that enables easy and fast stacking.

A proprietary soloPILOT control lever is used for activating all hydraulic functions, selecting the direction of travel and operating the horn. All controls are within the operator’s reach and are clearly designated for each specific function, providing enhanced operator comfort.

