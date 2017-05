BYD has introduced its all-electric ECB 25 forklift, which is designed to provide full-charging completed in one to two hours maximum.

The BYD electric forklift can run for two typical shifts on one charge and can be opportunity charged, whenever and wherever.

BYD designs its vehicles to fit in to any fleet with an advanced vehicle-to-grid system allowing the vehicle to deliver power back to the grid, to a load, or to another vehicle without disruptions.

