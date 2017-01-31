Haulme has introduced a digital freight matching (DFM) solution that enables shippers to find and transact with truckers. The Haulme solution provides an online transportation marketplace for shippers to find and secure reliable carrier capacity.

With Haulme, truckers can use an iOS or Android app on their mobile devices to report capacity, routes and travel dates. Shippers input their freight requirements via a user-friendly web portal. The system automatically matches shippers with the right truckers.

Haulme uses a proprietary pricing algorithm that gives both parties market-competitive rates up front and directly in the software. The app also features a “name your freight rate” option, allowing shippers to request a rate which truckers can accept or decline.

Haulme is geared toward small to medium shippers and insured truck owner operators and small fleets. The company’s core transportation markets are full truckload, partial truckload, and heavy less-than-truckload (LTL) freight capacity for dry van, flatbed, auto haul, refrigerated, and tanker loads. Currently, Haulme’s vertical focus is on the manufacturing, retail and chemical industries.

