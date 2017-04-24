MDI’s corrugated plastic totes are reusable, returnable and 100% recyclable. Available in polyethylene and polypropylene, the industrial plastic totes support manufacturing, material handling, distribution and product protection systems, and can help simplify parts inventory.

The totes are impact-, water- and chemical-resistant, washable, and free of fiber and dust. Their lighter weight is designed to help lower transportation costs while easing handling.

They are available in a variety of colors, including red, yellow, green, blue, black, white and gray. The totes are also available in a range of dimensions to meet application needs. Polyethylene storage containers can be ordered in custom colors or with screen printing.

