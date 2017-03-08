Dorner’s new 2200 Series Precision Move Conveyor has been engineered for accurate movement of product at specific times, distances and intervals that are critical for components in the manufacturing and packaging processes of small- to medium-sized parts.

Precision Move has been designed for automated applications including robotic pick-n-place, precision indexing, accurate part positioning, timed conveying, vision inspection and part handling. The timing belt and servo motor combination adds a level of precision capability to the 2200 Series platform.

New features of the conveyor include reverse V-Guide belt tracking along the entire length of the conveyor to provide seamless belt performance without the need for side guides; expanded conveyor sizes—a small, one-inch wide conveyor option with tip-up tail for belt removal; and additional servo motor support with selectable motor manufacture and model numbers, as well as additional gear ratios for enhanced performance.

Features of the new 2200 Series Precision Move conveyor include:

• Loads up to 200 pounds

• 12 tooth T10 profile

• Positive drive, no slip belting

• Conveyor lengths: 1.5’ to 30’

• Conveyor widths between 1” and 24”

• Belt speeds up to 370 feet per minute

• Conveyor only repeatability +/-.02”

• Servo package repeatability +/-.04”

Dorner Mfg. Corp.