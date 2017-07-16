Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full line of shaft collars, rigid couplings and mounts for building conveyors with varying load capacities and environmental considerations.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounts are suited for use in conveyor systems as stops, spacers and mounting devices for guides, rollers, sensors, and other structural and mechanical components.

Available with smooth, hex, and square bores for use with various types of drive and roller systems, Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounts come in 1/2” to 6” diagonal I.D. sizes. Manufactured from aluminum, stainless, steel, specialty alloys, and plastics, in one- and two-piece clamp types and in set-screw styles, they are supplied off-the-shelf or can be custom made.

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.