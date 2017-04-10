Cognex Corp. has introduced the DataMan 70 series to its line of compact fixed-mount barcode readers. Its flexible configuration options and small size make it suitable for mounting in tight spaces on production lines and in machinery.

It offers more advanced image formation to read even damaged or distorted label-based codes, and is designed with no moving parts.

DataMan 70 is optimized with barcode reading algorithms and individually controlled LEDs to ensure continuously high read rates. It measures 22.2mm x 35.8 mm x 42.4 mm.

Cognex Corp.