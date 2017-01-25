CalAmp is leveraging its acquisition of LoJack to enter the cold chain and supply chain visibility markets with CalAmp Supply Chain Integrity (SCI), an enterprise visibility solution for multinational firms to secure goods in transit, improve supply chain performance and help meet regulatory compliance.

CalAmp SCI combines GPS and RF beacon cargo sensors and tracking devices with supply chain applications and access to its SC iOn Command Portal to allow users to track and document chain of custody, physical integrity and logistics efficiency. With real-time, web-based visibility of goods in transit, supply chain stakeholders can prevent loss, maintain compliance with business rules and regulatory requirements, and monitor environmental conditions such as temperature, light and humidity to document compliance with regulations.

