MacroAir has introduced AirEffect, a climate control system for large diameter fans. Through automation, AirEffect eliminates the need to constantly monitor and adjust the fans’ speed and direction in response to temperature fluctuations. AirEffect identifies and dictates the optimal operating speed and direction for each fan based on the facility’s temperature and humidity.

MacroAir’s climate control system measures temperature and humidity at two points, calculates the heat index, and identifies the best operating speed and direction for each fan. The user selects a desired temperature range, and as the indoor temperature rises above the specified range, the fans will automatically run in the forward direction at the best speed to create an appropriate cooling effect. When the indoor temperature drops below the selected temperature range, the fans will automatically run in reverse to redistribute the heated air overhead, effectively eliminating hot and cold spots without generating a discernable breeze.

Through one controller, AirEffect controls up to 30 fans and provides the versatility to divide these fans into four zones. With zoning, the user can customize fan operation parameters for specific areas like welding or the office.

Two sensors per zone, one at the ceiling and the other at the floor, gather humidity and temperature data. They are independent, external sensors, so the controller can be mounted in a different room than the fans and sensors.

AirEffect’s software takes the temperature and humidity measurements from the sensors and calculates the heat index to understand what the temperature feels like due to humidity, rather than just the air temperature. Each fan model and diameter with its corresponding airflow production is programed into the software. AirEffect calculates the speed and direction based on the type of fan, the blade size, and the distance between the closest wall or fan, delivering the desired effective temperature.

