The Scandit Case for iPod touch is a next-generation version of the Scandit Case for iPhone 6/6s and features improved materials that increase ruggedness and grip.

The Scandit Case works with all of Scandit’s mobile scanning solutions, provides protection during everyday activities, and offers a scanning experience equivalent to handheld scanners and mobile computers.

Just like the Scandit Case for iPhone 6/6s, the new Case for iPod touch is designed to operate without additional electrical components by leveraging the device’s built-in camera and flash to scan barcodes.

