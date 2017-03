Smith Corona has introduced 4" X 6" Thermal Transfer Labels on new Polyester release liner.

They feature a 3" core and 8" outside diameter.

The labels are perforated for hand apply usage, and are suitable for Zebra and other common industrial printers. These labels do require the use of thermal ribbon.

The most common ribbon for this size: 4.33" X 1476' Thermal Ribbon for Zebra printers.

Smith Corona Corp.