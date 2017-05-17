Orion Packaging, powered by Pro Mach, has introduced the Flex CTS automatic stretch wrapping system, which now features the company’s latest control technology and stretch wrapping functionally. The Flex CTS with its twin side-by-side platforms—one for wrapping and one for pick up—and its automatic stretch wrapping mechanics is designed to maximize pallet handling efficiency for small- to mid-sized shipping operations.

The rugged steel-framed Flex CTS stretch wrapping machine’s features include automatic load height sensing for seamless wrapping of different pack patterns, 260% powered pre-stretch, AC motors and variable frequency drives for reduced maintenance, and gradual start up and ramp down. This last feature provides for greater load stability during the stretch wrapping process.

The advancements to the Flex CTS include the addition of the latest IntelleVue control package with 7-inch high-definition color-touch-screen HMI. This bilingual interface simplifies recipe-based operations. Connection through an Ethernet port to the Machine Dashboard provides access to Remote Diagnostics Management Tools and help with trouble shooting. The USB port provides for secure loading of software updates. The Flex CTS has a 5,000-pound load capacity and, at 15 rotations-per-minute, quick wrapping for optimum throughout.

The Flex CTS now offers a film-tail cut-and-wipe-down feature that automatically attaches the tail end of the stretch wrap to the load for a hands-free finish to the automated wrapping process. The Flex CTS is engineered so that the forklift driver does not have to dismount during loading, start of wrapping, or unloading. And while one pallet is being wrapped, another is ready for forklift pickup for forklift utilization.

Orion Packaging