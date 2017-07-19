Microscan has introduced MicroHAWK Ultra-High Density (UHD) Autofocus barcode readers. These devices can read and decode tiny, difficult-to-read codes including Data Matrix symbols as small as 2 mil, and include a true Autofocus system that automatically selects the optimal settings.

Microscan’s UHD optics are fully-integrated within the MicroHAWK’s imaging system and have been custom-designed to decode tiny symbols at a distance of 40 to 150 mm.

MicroHAWK UHD Autofocus is paired with a new release of the WebLink user interface, a setup tool that resides on the reader rather than on a PC. From the intuitive WebLink interface, users can enable and disable the Autofocus feature by clicking the Autofocus button in the toolbar. Autofocus causes the reader to search continuously for symbols at various focal distances within the field of view or to set fixed focal distances using spot focus functionality. Focal distance can also be adjusted by the user in WebLink.

When enabling true Autofocus in continuous read or presentation mode, the MicroHAWK reader will automatically search for symbols, refocusing after every five no-read results. While in continuous read, triggered, or presentation modes, users can use spot focus to click anywhere within the live view captured by the MicroHAWK reader to auto-set the focal distance for specific symbol locations.

MicroHAWK UHD Autofocus is offered in the ID-30 and ID-40 models with the SXGA 1.3 megapixel sensor, various lighting options, and with or without a polarizer. This new offering is designed to read the symbols at a short range of 40 mm to 150 mm. A long-range version of the product is scheduled for release by the end of 2017.

