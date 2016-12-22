Kivnon has developed an automated guided device (AGV) that has the capacity to interpret commands from a human operator with the help of artificial vision.

The AGV is able to receive orders through movements the operator makes with his hand and arm. Besides the visually received orders, the AGV uses artificial vision of its surroundings to define the distance to the operator and to make decisions on the speed it will move at and the route to take.

The basic functions that are programmed are:

• Call the AGV.

• Come to me and follow me.

• Stop.

The AGV is designed for such applications as warehouse picking.

Kivnon