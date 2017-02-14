If you've already read our MH&L 2017 Salary Survey (and if not, click on that handy link right now), you're familiar with the sampling of comments we included from survey participants, as they weighed in on their take-home pay, their job satisfaction, their opinions on what their companies should be doing (or not doing), and numerous other topics. As in years past, respondents felt free to open up as to what they really think, since all responses were anonymous.

What follows is the entire collection of comments we gathered during the survey process. We asked respondents two direct questions:

• If you could change one thing about your job, what would it be?

• What is the biggest challenge facing the material handling and logistics industry today?

And we also gave them the opportunity to weigh in on whatever workforce-related issues were most important to them. So here are the opinions and viewpoints of nearly 500 of your peers, fellow material handling and logistics professionals, collated for your reference (and occasionally, for a good laugh). Some of the comments have been lightly edited (primarily for clarity), or to eliminate redundancies.

If you could change one thing about your job, what would it be?

A better direct supervisor for myself who offers more support and puts more importance on warehouse activities.

A reduction in the delays that are involved in every project.

Ability to attend more professional development seminars and industry trade shows.

Ability to work remotely.

Add additional staff to the department.

Adding more clerical staff.

Additional growth and add personnel.

Be able to staff warehouse with higher caliber personnel.

Become more market-focused to turn opportunities into realities.

Being paid for the skill set, experience and education that I bring to my job.

Better benefits—we and overall industry have slashed benefits dramatically.

Better company-wide communication.

Better health insurance.

Better material planning tools.

Better standardization.

Better tools for success. Compatible hardware and software.

Bigger bonus.

Bulk locations.

Career path.

Chance for advancement and higher salary.

Change of software.

Change staff’s salary structure.

Choice of vacation time or money for annual increase.

Company-wide basic understanding of operations and logistics. There are steps to be accomplished to properly get stock pulled and out the door.

Corporate culture.

Corporate IT infrastructure support.

Create more space, to be better organized.

Develop a clear path for advancement.

Different carriers

Direct reports—reduce the number of them.

Easier access to important information.

Easier collaboration.

Educate “professionals” to be just that—professional. Many have the title but lack the characteristics. Often they are too lazy or afraid to explore options for improvements.

Effect change in employee understanding of their role in safety at work.

Eliminate the strategic business unit concept at my company and organize around function. The decentralization creates internal competition and added costs.

Executive structure.

Expansion into more markets.

Fewer meetings.

Find a new industry to help affect positive change. No more challenges here.

Flexibility in hours and being able to work from home.

For it to be more challenging and to be able to enjoy being in my current role.

Geographic location.

Get a new job.

Get paid more money.

Get rid of some positions that really aren’t necessary.

Get rid of the union.

Get some investors.

Getting more support from upper management.

Getting others to realize the difficulty and the time it takes to actually create and ship the parts. (Dropping off at 4 pm today and expecting them to be in Hong Kong at 6 am tomorrow morning probably will not happen.)

Greater autonomy.

Have a degree,

Have a WMS that would allow us to be more efficient and provide useful reports for individual and group productivity.

Have it 100% privately run.

Have more future years in it.

Have people respond to e-mails.

Hire a secretary.

Hire skilled workers and to be able to meet their needs.

Home base, less travel.

I would expand the amount of responsibilities.

I would like to receive compensation for the increased workflow.

Implement a stronger proactive safety program.

Improved recognition of supply chain.

Increase automation and implement new software applications that will create better information for analysis.

Increase staff.

Increased time to manage.

IT experience.

It would be closer to my home.

Lack of funding.

Larger warehouse.

Later start in the morning.

Less computer work and more time on the floor.

Less involvement in day-to-day decisions

Less reactive, more strategic.

Less stress.

Less travel.

Less uncertainty about future business.

Leverage more technology.

Location.

Make it easier to remove sub-par performers.

Make it easier to take classes, get certificates, etc.

Making people see what the importance of the job is.

Management to recognize that we are limited by our heavy administrative expenses and are therefore less competitive than many of our competitors.

Management’s understanding of the need for packaging.

Managing directives.

More buying customers.

More choice in carriers.

More consistent delivery of our finished product.

More control.

More enjoyable atmosphere.

More financial resources to support needs of the department.

More flexible hours.

More flexible work force to keep up with manufacturing schedule.

More freedom to explore new ways of accomplishing tasks, i.e., not using the same solutions for similar problems every time but rather considering other options that may have been developed or matured in the recent months.

More hours in a day, maybe a 25 or 26 hour day? I guess that would require a change in Earth’s rotation speed, like climate change, oh yeah, we can’t control that either.

More influence over the timeline for processing changes.

More innovative thinking by employees.

More latitude in making sound decisions.

More recognition of supply chain’s importance at the highest levels of the company.

More resources.

More salary.

More skilled personnel to allow more delegation of duties.

More spending authority and sourcing based on commodity strategies.

More stable/reliable employees.