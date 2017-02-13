Adrienne Selko
Senior Editor
adrienne.selko@penton.com
New solutions, ideas and creativity need fertile ground to grow. The ground, or in this case the business sector, must contain a cross-section of ideas. Different ideas come from employees and managers who have different perspectives, with culture being one of the most important perspectives. A perfect example of this is in the manufacturing world which became completely transformed with the introduction of the Toyota Production System (which we know as lean manufacturing). The idea which ...
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to "Cultural Collaboration Is a Formula for Success" as well as all of Material Handling & Logistics' exclusive content. In addition you will also receive a complimentary copy of MH&L's annual salary survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.