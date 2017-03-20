The 10 Most Dangerous Jobs

Working can be hazardous to your health.
Not surprisingly the most dangerous job is in the construction industry. Fatal injuries in the private construction industry rose 4% in 2015 to 937 from 899 in 2014, according to a 2016 report from Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The 2015 total for construction was the highest since 2008 and was primarily led by an increase in fatal injuries among specialty trade contractors, though the rate for construction remained statistically unchanged. The largest increase among specialty trade contractors involved foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors whose fatal injury total rose 27% to 231 fatal injuries in 2015 from 182 in 2014.
Recently CareerCast.com, released a list of some of the most dangerous jobs available to American workers today. The career site cross-referencing the 200 jobs tracked in the 2016 Jobs Rated report with U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Center for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and various trade organization data.
Here are the top ten.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports veterinarian services as one of the highest industries for on-the-job injury in its most recent study, at more than 9% reported incidents.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports 11 accidents involving semi-trucks every day in the United States.
Taxi drivers have a higher murder rate on the job than any other profession, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Overall, including traffic fatalities and other causes, 135 police officers died in the line of duty in 2016.
That's 10% more than died last year, and the largest tally since 2011, when 177 officers died — 73 of them in firearms-related incidents.
Nursing ranks as the second-most physically hazardous industry with an incident rate of more than 12%.
Exposure to potentially contagious patients contributes to the job’s high illness incident rate.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 12.1 percent injury incident rate in the firefighting industry.
Smoke inhalation, burns, falling debris and heights are just some of the hazards that face Firefighters every day on the job.
The CDC reports 167 agricultural workers lose time on the job due to injuries or illness sustained in the workplace every day.
The CDC’s most recent findings report more than 20,000 workplace injuries sustained by EMTs in a year.
Correction officers are exposed to a number of illnesses often carried by inmates. Inmates have a higher-than-average rate of deadly diseases like Hepatitis C, the HIV virus that causes AIDS, tuberculosis and MRSA.
