The 10 Most Dangerous Jobs

Working can be hazardous to your health.

Not surprisingly the most dangerous job is in the construction industry. Fatal injuries in the private construction industry rose 4% in 2015 to 937 from 899 in 2014, according to a 2016 report from Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 2015 total for construction was the highest since 2008 and was primarily led by an increase in fatal injuries among specialty trade contractors, though the rate for construction remained statistically unchanged. The largest increase among specialty trade contractors involved foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors whose fatal injury total rose 27% to 231 fatal injuries in 2015 from 182 in 2014.

Recently CareerCast.com, released a list of some of the most dangerous jobs available to American workers today. The career site cross-referencing the 200 jobs tracked in the 2016 Jobs Rated report with U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Center for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and various trade organization data.

Here are the top ten.