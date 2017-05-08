RSS
IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo
May 8th - 10th, 2017 • Cleveland, OH+ to calendar
The IW M&T Show is the only event that brings together manufacturing, engineering and supply chain professionals to share and experience the latest technologies, talent and operational strategies, and leadership practices that lead to operational excellence and business success in the IoT era.
Keynote speaker
• Raj Nair, executive vice president, product development and chief technical officer, Ford Motor
• Billy Ray Taylor, director of manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber
• Brett Wood, president and CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America
Location Details
Huntington Convention Center
Cleveland, Ohio
United States