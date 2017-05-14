Sometimes when a company goes after one goal, another and larger goal is achieved. This happened to AkzoNobel, a global manufacturer of paints, coatings and chemicals. Energy costs were an uncomfortably high percentage of production, so the company began investigating other sources of energy. Turns out renewable energy, when secured through public/private power purchase agreements, could cut costs. And the larger goal of being a good steward of the environment was achieved as well. Over ...