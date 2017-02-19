Top 10 Most Popular Moving Destinations of 2017

Going Where the Weather Suits My Clothes

Not even the Cubs winning the World Series for the first time in 108 years was enough to keep Chicago on the list of the most popular cities to move to. In Penske’s annual ranking of the Top Moving Destinations, Chicago—the lone representative of the Midwest, or for that matter, of any northern climate city east of the Mississippi River—dropped off the list, to be supplanted by Charlotte, a fast-growing, warm weather city in the Southeast.

Of the top 10 U.S. cities where people most frequently relocate to, two states account for four of them—Florida and Texas—while the number one city is still Atlanta, which has finished in the top spot for the past seven years, which is how long Penske has conducted its rankings.

Denver and Seattle are the only cities on the list that are not in warm weather climates.