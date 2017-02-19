Top 10 Most Popular Moving Destinations of 2017

Not even the Cubs winning the World Series for the first time in 108 years was enough to keep Chicago on the list of the most popular cities to move to. In Penske’s annual ranking of the Top Moving Destinations, Chicago—the lone representative of the Midwest, or for that matter, of any northern climate city east of the Mississippi River—dropped off the list, to be supplanted by Charlotte, a fast-growing, warm weather city in the Southeast.
Of the top 10 U.S. cities where people most frequently relocate to, two states account for four of them—Florida and Texas—while the number one city is still Atlanta, which has finished in the top spot for the past seven years, which is how long Penske has conducted its rankings.
Denver and Seattle are the only cities on the list that are not in warm weather climates.
Median home value: $178,200 (up 8.0% year-over-year)
Median household income: $54,836
(Charlotte did not appear in the Top 10 last year)
Median home value: $310,000 (up 6.6% year-over-year)
Median household income: $61,465
(Houston was ranked # 7 last year)
Median home value: $205,100 (up 9.4% year-over-year)
Median household income: $51,552
(Las Vegas was ranked # 9 last year)
Median home value: $611,500 (up 14.4% year-over-year)
Median household income: $75,331
(Seattle was ranked # 8 last year)
Median home value: $158,200 (up 10.3% year-over-year)
Median household income: $51,077
(Orlando was ranked # 5 last year)
Median home value: $216,350 (up 8.9% year-over-year)
Median household income: $51,305
(Tampa/Sarasota was ranked # 3 last year)
Median home value: $363,500 (up 10.0% year-over-year)
Median household income: $70,283
(Denver was ranked # 6 last year)
Median home value: $200,900 (up 9.4% year-over-year)
Median household income: $55,547
(Phoenix was ranked # 2 last year)
Median home value: $177,100 (up 15.5% year-over-year)
Median household income: $60,410
(Dallas/Fort Worth was ranked # 4 last year)
Median home value: $198,100 (up 11.5% year-over-year)
Median household income: $60,219
(Atlanta was ranked # 1 last year)
The Latest MH&L Products, Services and Equipment
Drones & Autonomous Vehicles
Trump & the Supply Chain
MH&L's Exclusive Salary Surveys
Trends in Material Handling & Logistics
PISCES
Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×