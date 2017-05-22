Top 10 Countries with Resilient Supply Chains

The 2017 FM Global Resilience Index is an annual ranking of 130 countries based on their enterprise resilience to disruptive events, which are determined by 12 drivers related to each country’s economic strength, risk quality and supply chain factors.

While the overall index measures countries’ enterprise resilience, it is important to note that this slide show is looking at the countries ranked in the Top 10 for the overall “Supply Chain Factor” which is the composite of four drivers within the index: control of corruption; quality of infrastructure; local supplier quality; and new to the index this year, supply chain visibility.