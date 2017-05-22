Top 10 Countries with Resilient Supply Chains

The 2017 FM Global Resilience Index is an annual ranking of 130 countries based on their enterprise resilience to disruptive events, which are determined by 12 drivers related to each country’s economic strength, risk quality and supply chain factors.
While the overall index measures countries’ enterprise resilience, it is important to note that this slide show is looking at the countries ranked in the Top 10 for the overall “Supply Chain Factor” which is the composite of four drivers within the index: control of corruption; quality of infrastructure; local supplier quality; and new to the index this year, supply chain visibility.
Ranked 10th in the supply chain factor, Denmark has a high quality of infrastructure (ranked 10th) and low level of corruption (ranked 5th). Denmark also ranked 7th in the overall Resilience Index, driven by its limited exposure to natural hazards (ranked 9th) and high quality of natural hazard risk (ranked 9th).
As a politically stable and economically productive country, Singapore was in the top 10 for the supply chain factor, but ranked 27th in the overall Resilience Index. Its favorable supply chain ranking is due to its high quality of infrastructure (ranked 2nd) and low corruption (ranked 7th). Its lower overall ranking is due to the country ranking in the bottom 10 (ranked 121st) for inherent cyber risk and for high natural hazard exposure (tied for last).
Hong Kong ranked in the top 10 for the supply chain factor due to high rankings for several supply chain drivers, including quality of infrastructure (ranked 3rd) and local supplier quality (ranked 8th). High natural hazard exposure, poor natural hazard risk quality and higher inherent cyber risk pull its overall ranking down to 19th overall in the index.
Finland’s top 10 position in the supply chain factor is driven by its low corruption (ranked 2nd) and high quality of infrastructure (ranked 7th).Finland ranked 8th in the overall Resilience Index, boosted by low exposure to natural hazards but pulled down by average fire risk quality (ranked 40th) and poor inherent cyber risk (ranked 85th).
For companies with global supply chains, Germany, a major exporter and importer, ranks near the top in resilience, driven in part by its strong ability to demonstrate where parts, components or products are in transit.
Known for efficient international logistics and global trade, the Netherlands ranked in the top 10 within the supply chain factor due to its high quality of infrastructure (ranked 5th), local supplier quality (ranked 7th) and supply chain visibility (ranked 8th). It did not, however, land in the top 10 countries overall in the Resilience Index due to low rankings among other index drivers.
Sweden ranks the best in the world for the supply chain visibility driver of enterprise resilience. Supply chain visibility has never been a more critical issue as it is essential to achieve control and transparency in all transactions from raw material through delivery. Sweden also ranked 3rd in the overall Resilience Index rankings and below average (82nd) for inherent cyber risk.
Japan ranks in the top five in the supply chain factor ranking, owing in part to the country’s high quality of local suppliers (ranked 2nd) and strong quality of infrastructure (ranked 6th). However, Japan ranked 25th in the overall Resilience Index rankings driven by lower rankings for oil intensity (ranked 88th), inherent cyber risk (ranked 87th) and very high natural hazard exposure (tied for last in the world).
Austria ranks second within the supply chain factor due to its high ranking for supply chain visibility (ranked 2nd) and local supplier quality (ranked 3rd). The strong supply chain visibility (ranked 2nd) helps distinguish Austria as the 4th ranked country in the overall Resilience Index as managers in other regions seldom have complete visibility beyond the simplest of operations and value chains.
Wealthy Switzerland holds the top position in the 2017 FM Global Resilience Index as well as the supply chain factor. Its supply chain factor position reflects Switzerland’s high quality infrastructure and local suppliers, which ranks best in the world. Its overall index position reflects those qualities as well as its political stability (ranked 3rd), control of corruption (ranked 6th) and economic productivity (ranked 8th).
Switzerland takes the top spot, reflecting high scores for its infrastructure, local supplier quality, political stability, control of corruption and economic productivity.
