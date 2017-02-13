"Material handling is no longer just lifting boxes and driving forklifts. It is much more complex and the compensation does not match the knowledge and skill level required. Most company executives do not understand the role material handling plays in the operation and the financial impact it has on the company's bottom line.”—logistics manager with an industrial products manufacturer with more than 40 years of experience, living in the Pacific region and earning ...
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to "Taking Care of Business: MH&L's 2017 Salary Survey" as well as all of Material Handling & Logistics' exclusive content. In addition you will also receive a complimentary copy of MH&L's annual salary survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.