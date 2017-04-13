It's hard to believe but it's true that the term "supply chain" hasn't been with us all that long. It is one of those terms that has come of age within the past 20 years, simply describing the collaboration and flow of the process between various entities involved in pursuing the same goal. Sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing, inventory controls, shipping, processing and tracking of orders—along with everything else that is unique to, or part of, this ...
Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)
Please register to get free access to "Supply Chain Visibility: A People Challenge Above All Else" as well as all of Material Handling & Logistics' exclusive content. In addition you will also receive a complimentary copy of MH&L's annual salary survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.