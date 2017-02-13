MH&L's 2017 Salary Survey: By the Numbers

The average base salary for supply chain managers is $97,526, according to the MH&L 2017 Salary Survey. This slideshow accompanies Taking Care of Business: MH&L's 2017 Salary Survey, MH&L’s 2017 special report on executive compensation and workforce issues.

The survey data reveals that the typical material handling and logistics professional is a white male in his 50s, living in the Midwest, with 20 years of experience in the industry, and working for a manufacturer of material handling equipment. He is in a corporate/senior executive management role, has a Bachelor’s degree, and has been with his current company for 6-10 years.

