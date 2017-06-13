What do these companies all have in common: Unilever, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble? If you said these consumer packaged goods giants are all included in Gartner's ranking of the Top 25 Supply Chains of 2017, then you're only partially right. What they also have in common is that they were all singled out by Amnesty International (a human rights-focused non-governmental organization) as global brands that are profiting from child and forced labor. A recent ...