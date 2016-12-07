Prime Advantage, a group purchasing organization for mid-sized manufacturers, recently conducted a survey revealing the financial projections and top concerns of manufacturing executives. Items topping the priority list for 2016 have shifted from 2015, with 68% of respondents mentioning the importance of growth in existing markets (up 8% from 2015.) 63% said success is likely to come from new products and services. And cutting operational costs rounds out the top three at 54%. Yet cost ...