America's love affair with the car extends back more than a century. For me, the romance blossomed early. Growing up, my father owned a used-car wholesale business on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, a fly ball away from the old Yankee Stadium. I saw how much my dad loved his work, and how happy his clients and customers were with the way he conducted his business. My first ride was a 1979 midnight blue Pontiac Trans Am, and it was a beauty. From there I was hooked on American muscle. Times ...