Phildelphia has a hunger problem that exceeds the national average. While 1 in 8 Americans are food insecure today; in Philadelphia that statistic rises to 1 in 5.

With those numbers in mind, Toyota teamed up with Philabundance, the Delaware Valley's largest hunger-relief organization, to provide a flexible donation that provides food now, and into 2017 for those facing hunger.

On December 16, a convoy of 75 Toyota Tundras measuring more than five football fields in length drove through Philly, hauling pallets of food for the hungry.

Titled "Toyota Tundra Food Drive," the road event is part of the anti-hunger impact Toyota intends to make in 2017. This year's total food donation is estimated to be 330,000 pounds— 80,000 more meals than last year.

"We are so grateful to Toyota for its efforts to haul away hunger today, and all year long," said Glenn Bergman, executive director of Philabundance. "Hunger is an issue 365 days a year, and due to Toyota's largest donation to date, we will be able to provide food to more people in need when they need it. Thank you, Toyota, for your ongoing support over the past 10 years and extremely generous donation to help us drive hunger from our communities to ultimately end it forever.

This marks the 10th year of Toyota Tundra Food Drive, and this food drive will be its largest to date. The food was purchased through donations made by the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association (which comprises 25 dealerships in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware) and 26 of the dealers' business partners, including television and cable outlets, radio stations and sports organizations. It also provides greater awareness of the hunger crisis our area faces.

The annual event is a Toyota Family affair with Toyota Financial Services, Toyota Material Handling Northeast and the Central Atlantic and New York regions of Toyota Motor Sales, USA.