10 Most Dangerous Areas of a Warehouse

Where Warehouse Safety Violations Most Likely Occur

Once a year, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) compiles a list of the 10 most frequently cited safety and health violations, compiled from nearly 32,000 inspections of warehouses, factories and other workplaces by federal OSHA staff.

According to OSHA, more than 4,500 workers are killed on the job every year, and approximately 3 million are injured. “If all employers simply corrected the top 10 hazards,” OSHA states, “the number of deaths, amputations and hospitalizations would drastically decline.”

To that end, the following slideshow illustrates the warehouse areas, equipment and coding violations that are the worst offenders of OSHA’s safety policies. Tellingly, the list is remarkably consistent: Year after year, OSHA inspectors report seeing thousands of the same on-the-job hazards, any one of which could result in a fatality or severe injury.