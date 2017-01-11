Connecting to Compete - Trade Logistics in the Global Economy 2016

The Logistics Performance Index (LPI) and its indicators are a joint venture of the World Bank, logistics providers, and academic partners. The LPI is a comprehensive index created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in trade logistics performance.
